844 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 1.3%

Marriott International stock opened at $264.21 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.71. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.