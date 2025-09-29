Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 5,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,681,000 after acquiring an additional 854,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,686,000 after purchasing an additional 798,534 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $77,096,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $76,328,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 27,448.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 387,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,286,000 after purchasing an additional 385,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of IQV stock opened at $179.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $237.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

