Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

