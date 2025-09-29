Clean Yield Group Acquires 24 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,584,523,000. Starr Indemnity & Liability Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $35,957,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,862,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 575.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $596.68 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $588.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.