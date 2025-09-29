Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by Fiduciary Advisors Inc.

Fiduciary Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 7.3% of Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cvfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,294,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $72.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.39. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

