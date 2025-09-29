V Square Quantitative Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
NYSE DE opened at $463.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $489.67 and a 200-day moving average of $489.95. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $387.03 and a 52-week high of $533.78.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.06.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
