U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Bought by R.H. Investment Group LLC

R.H. Investment Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.4% of R.H. Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. R.H. Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4,160.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,547,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,293 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB opened at $49.42 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

