V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 2,659 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,592.09. The trade was a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,180. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $95.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.41 and a 1-year high of $99.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

