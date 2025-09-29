Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,219 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,369 shares of company stock worth $1,539,610. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $75.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

