Linde PLC $LIN is Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s 6th Largest Position

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 2.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Linde were worth $38,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $41,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Linde Stock Up 0.1%

LIN stock opened at $474.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $222.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

