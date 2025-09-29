Kelly Financial Services LLC Purchases 27 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total value of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,267,354.71. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,157.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,171.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,124.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,021.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.