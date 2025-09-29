Invesco LLC Sells 358 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Invesco LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $261.32 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.42 and its 200 day moving average is $250.80. The company has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.59%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $260.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.