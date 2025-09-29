Capital Insight Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.