Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 903.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4%

APD opened at $266.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.40.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.