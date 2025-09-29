Scott & Selber Inc. Grows Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 1.8% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.2%

Williams Companies stock opened at $64.05 on Monday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,115 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

