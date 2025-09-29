Genesis Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,420.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 146,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,931 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,449.4% in the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 141,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 132,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $108.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

