Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 74,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 78,332.0% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 340,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $129.55 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.36.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

