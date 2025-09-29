Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by Elser Financial Planning Inc

Elser Financial Planning Inc lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Elser Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,698,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $27.86 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

