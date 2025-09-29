Generate Investment Management Ltd Acquires 370,301 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,301 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.3% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 233.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Bank of America by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $52.21 on Monday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $386.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

