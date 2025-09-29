Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stock Holdings Lifted by Generate Investment Management Ltd

Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,982 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 2.5% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $44,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $128.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.30. The stock has a market cap of $161.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.35.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

