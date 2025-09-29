Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $210,000 in The Boeing Company $BA

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $221.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.45. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

