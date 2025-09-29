Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 2,259 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 485.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 37,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.91.

Danaher Stock Up 1.9%

DHR opened at $184.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.44 and a 200-day moving average of $197.48. The company has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

