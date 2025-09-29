Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after buying an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after buying an additional 815,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 732.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $203,211,000 after buying an additional 572,408 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,390,000 after acquiring an additional 407,982 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $305.10 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

