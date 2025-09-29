Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 101 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 1.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. LBP AM SA grew its position in RTX by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $163.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.84. The company has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.