Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of INR stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $23.00.

In related news, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 16,846 shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $235,170.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,000. The trade was a 50.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zack David Arnold bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $76,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,340. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 55,500 shares of company stock worth $765,958.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Company Profile

Featured Stories

