SWS Partners Sells 361 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

SWS Partners trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Corning were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5,814.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 519,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after purchasing an additional 511,178 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $79.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $81.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

Get Our Latest Report on GLW

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,563.96. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.