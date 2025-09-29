RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after buying an additional 1,117,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $130,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

NYSE RTX opened at $163.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day moving average of $142.84. The stock has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

