The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Stock Position Decreased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $802.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $747.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $648.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

