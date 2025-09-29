Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $188.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $190.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

