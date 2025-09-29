Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Bought by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,392,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 324.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,280,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,326 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,573 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,554,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. ATB Capital cut shares of Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Shares of SHOP opened at $140.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.69. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.45.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.Shopify’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

