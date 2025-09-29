Kelly Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 637.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.

NYSE PLD opened at $114.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

