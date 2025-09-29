Kelly Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 637.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.
Prologis Stock Performance
NYSE PLD opened at $114.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.46.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
