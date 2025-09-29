Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,327,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.36 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.