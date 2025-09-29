2,763 Shares in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $122.99 on Monday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $127.85. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average is $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.065 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

