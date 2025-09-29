Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Burr Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.69, for a total value of $5,730,672.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 399,116 shares in the company, valued at $197,837,810.04. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,513 shares of company stock worth $60,652,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $481.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.55, a PEG ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.79 and a 200-day moving average of $436.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $272.67 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.79.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

