Beacon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:HWM opened at $193.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.00. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $97.86 and a one year high of $194.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

