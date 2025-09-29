Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 277 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,442,000 after purchasing an additional 682,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,489,000 after buying an additional 653,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,781,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,886,000 after buying an additional 377,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,197,000 after buying an additional 100,321 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $593,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,300. This trade represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $139.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.94 and its 200 day moving average is $120.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

