Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,902 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,584 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $116,279,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $111,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,047,000 after buying an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,743,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,849,000 after buying an additional 633,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.