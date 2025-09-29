Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $57.54 on Monday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

