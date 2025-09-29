FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 2,795 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 522.3% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 2,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 82,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $410.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.