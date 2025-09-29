iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 280,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 132,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 222,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Olympus Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

