Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4,266.7% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $343.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $360.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total transaction of $8,543,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,812 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

