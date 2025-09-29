Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Citigroup

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

BALL opened at $49.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. Ball has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 11.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 36,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

