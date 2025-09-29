GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 873.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 22,475.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,261,000 after buying an additional 811,797 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 70.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $406.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 target price (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Northland Capmk downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $398.00 to $469.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

