Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $209.39 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

