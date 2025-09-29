Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in Cintas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.91. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

