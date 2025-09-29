Enclave Advisors LLC Sells 3,770 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Enclave Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $94.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

