2,845 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Purchased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE UBER opened at $98.37 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $205.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.