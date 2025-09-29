GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $610.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $615.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $592.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

