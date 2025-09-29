52,332 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Acquired by Enclave Advisors LLC

Enclave Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $29.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

