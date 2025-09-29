ERn Financial LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $142.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.